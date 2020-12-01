Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Dec-2020 9:14 AM

AirBridgeCargo Airlines operates first COVID-19 vaccine transportation to Beijing

AirBridgeCargo Airlines operated (30-Nov-2020) its first COVID-19 vaccine transportation from Beijing with Boeing 747F aircraft, in partnership with UPS and Marken. A total of 6000 doses of the Ad5-nCoV vaccine, weighing around 400kg, were packed into CRĒDO XTREME passive temperature controlled shipping containers, loaded into AKE containers and delivered under 2-8C. The vaccines will be part of clinical trials the manufacturer conducts in various countries around the world. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More