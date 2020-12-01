AirBridgeCargo Airlines operates first COVID-19 vaccine transportation to Beijing

AirBridgeCargo Airlines operated (30-Nov-2020) its first COVID-19 vaccine transportation from Beijing with Boeing 747F aircraft, in partnership with UPS and Marken. A total of 6000 doses of the Ad5-nCoV vaccine, weighing around 400kg, were packed into CRĒDO XTREME passive temperature controlled shipping containers, loaded into AKE containers and delivered under 2-8C. The vaccines will be part of clinical trials the manufacturer conducts in various countries around the world. [more - original PR]