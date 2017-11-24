Airborne Capital leasing company launches, seeks USD5bn in managed assets within first five years

Airborne Capital launched (23-Nov-2017) as a specialist aircraft leasing and asset management business backed by FEXCO Group, Ireland's largest privately owned financial services company. The company confirmed it has "aggressive" plans to grow the business to have aircraft assets under management of over USD5 billion within the first five years of operations. The leasing company will initially have offices in Dublin and London. Ramki Sundaram, who previously served as Natixis head of aviation, will lead the company's executive team as CEO. Airborne Capital's team also includes the following as founding partners: Cian Dooley, Anand Ramachandran, Jocelyn Noel, John O'Flynn and Eugene Lui. [more - original PR]