11-Feb-2021 11:09 AM
Airbnb survey finds 'business travel as we knew it is not coming back'
Airbnb released (28-Jan-2021) the results of survey data of business travellers, finding "business travel as we knew it is not coming back". According to the survey:
- Business travel is the type of travel people miss the least. Just 6% of respondents missed business travel the most, compared to 48% who missed travel to spend time with loved ones;
- 36% of respondents expect to travel less for work after the pandemic compared to before it began;
- The pandemic has institutionalised remote working for many companies. 41% of respondents are able to work or study from home at least some of the time;
- 35% of respondents say it will become more common post-pandemic for people to relocate to new places so they can take advantage of the ability to work remotely. As employees become more widely distributed, a greater share of business travel will likely consist of employees travelling from these locations to gather at their workplaces. [more - original PR]