Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Feb-2021 11:09 AM

Airbnb survey finds 'business travel as we knew it is not coming back'

Airbnb released (28-Jan-2021) the results of survey data of business travellers, finding "business travel as we knew it is not coming back". According to the survey:

  • Business travel is the type of travel people miss the least. Just 6% of respondents missed business travel the most, compared to 48% who missed travel to spend time with loved ones;
  • 36% of respondents expect to travel less for work after the pandemic compared to before it began;
  • The pandemic has institutionalised remote working for many companies. 41% of respondents are able to work or study from home at least some of the time;
  • 35% of respondents say it will become more common post-pandemic for people to relocate to new places so they can take advantage of the ability to work remotely. As employees become more widely distributed, a greater share of business travel will likely consist of employees travelling from these locations to gather at their workplaces. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More