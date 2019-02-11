Airbnb appoints airline industry veteran as global head of transportation

Airbnb appointed (07-Feb-2019) Fred Reid as global head of transportation. Mr Reid joins Airbnb from his role as president of Cora Aircraft Program, a division of Kitty Hawk. Mr Reid has extensive experience in the aviation industry. He was the founding CEO of Virgin America and previously served as president of Delta Air Lines and led the formation of the SkyTeam alliance. He was appointed the president and chief operating officer of Lufthansa in 1996 and was the co-architect of Star Alliance. Mr Reids' role will focus on "building partnerships and services that make travel seamless while delivering the kind of people-to-people hospitality Airbnb is known for around the world". [more - original PR]