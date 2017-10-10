airberlin: Investor process enters 'decisive week', operations to terminate by 28-Oct-2017

airberlin stated (09-Oct-2017) the investor process for its assets "enters its decisive phase this week". Lufthansa Group and easyJet will conclude exclusivity for the negotiations on the acquisition of airberlin's assets on 12-Oct-2017, as previously reported. airberlin said it is also "still confident about finding investors" for airberlin technik "who are equally interested in the acquisition of assets and the continuation of the company". airberlin stated after tenderers acquire purchase contracts for airberlin's parts, the carrier will "cease its own business step by step" by 28-Oct-2017 "at the latest". airberlin confirmed air traffic of non-insolvent companies NIKI and Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter will continue. [more - original PR - German]