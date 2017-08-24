Loading
24-Aug-2017 10:16 AM

airberlin creditors committee completes first meeting, makes 'initial decisions'

airberlin's creditors committee concluded (23-Aug-2017) its first meeting and "made initial decisions" regarding insolvency proceedings. As previously reported by CAPA, airberlin appointed specialist insolvency lawyer Dr Frank Kebekus of Kebekus et Zimmermann and Dr Lucas Flöther of Flöther & Wissing for insolvency proceedings. Dr Kebekus said: "The committees have decided unanimously to enable the continuation of the business and to continue the insolvency proceedings in self administration". Dr Flöther said: "We will press ahead... Our goal is and will be to quickly reach viable contracts and to keep as many jobs as possible". [more - original PR - German]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More