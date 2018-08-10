airberlin insolvency contributes to decline in intra German aviation traffic in 1H2018

Bundesverband der Deutschen Luftverkehrswirtschaft (BDL - Federal Association of German Air Transport) stated (09-Aug-2018) while German airports are recording positive overall growth, it remains below the European average. German airports increased traffic 2.3% year-on-year in 1H2018 while the European average was 6.7%. There were 112 million arrivals/departures in Germany in 1H2018. 20% of services operated within Germany, 62% in Europe and 18% non Europe. European traffic at German airports increased 4.8% and foreign traffic increased 2.5% but intra German traffic declined by 4.9%. "The main reason for the decline in traffic within Germany is the market consolidation resulting from the bankruptcy of Air Berlin", BDL said. [more - original PR]