airBaltic to train hundreds of existing and future pilots in upcoming years

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss announced (03-Dec-2019) plans to train hundreds of existing and future pilots in the coming years with the transition to a single type fleet comprising up to 80 A220-300s. Mr Gauss said the carrier's new A220 full flight simulator will make training more efficient and accessible, and support the further development of airBaltic Training facilities. Latvia's Minister of Transport Tālis Linkaitds said the simulator is also the airline's contribution to cleaner environment as well as passenger safety, mobility and convenience. [more - original PR]