airBaltic to resume operations with five A220s

airBaltic announced (07-Apr-2020) plans to resume operations with a fleet of five A220-300s and gradually add one aircraft per week as demand returns. airBaltic will bring forward plans to discontinue deployment of Boeing and Bombardier Q400 aircraft to simplify operations and restart by offering a product with only the A220-300 aircraft. airBaltic is maintaining the existing fleet in perfect technical conditions to ensure readiness to resume services. The carrier holds orders for up to 80 A220-300s and will try to negotiate an optimum delivery schedule to support future growth. [more - original PR]