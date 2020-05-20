airBaltic to resume Helsinki, Munich and Berlin services from May/Jun-2020

airBaltic announced (19-May-2020) plans to resume Riga-Helsinki and Riga-Munich services from 25-May-2020, and Riga-Berlin service from 01-Jun-2020, after receiving a special permission from the Latvia's Ministry of Transport. CEO Martin Gauss said the carrier is well positioned for the resumption of services with an all A220-300 fleet. airBaltic resumed Riga-Tallinn and Riga-Vilnius services on 18-May-2020 and is operating special daily Frankfurt and Oslo services. [more - original PR]