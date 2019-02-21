airBaltic to phase out 737 fleet by autumn 2019

airBaltic announced (20-Feb-2019) plans to end Boeing 737 fleet operations in autumn 2019, one year ahead of the original plan. CEO Martin Gauss said: "The introduction of Airbus A220-300 has been very successful and provided the additional efficiency any airline is seeking in the highly competitive aviation market. Thanks to the good overall performance we took a decision to introduce a single type fleet of up to 80 (50 firm order and 30 options) Airbus A220-300 aircraft by 2022". airBaltic received 14 A220-300 orders and expects to take delivery of eight new aircraft in 2019. In late 2018, airBaltic phased out three 737-500 aircraft. The airline still operates six 737-300 and two 737-500 aircraft. [more - original PR]