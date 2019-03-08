airBaltic to offer 300 destinations with partner airlines and launch eight services in summer 2019

airBaltic announced (07-Mar-2019) plans to offer passengers access to more than 300 destinations in summer 2019 with direct routes with partner airlines. airBaltic will also launch eight new services, including five Riga and three Tallinn services. New Riga services include:

Dublin: Four times weekly from 31-Mar-2019;

Stuttgart: Four times weekly from 31-Mar-2019;

Lviv: Four times weekly from 01-Apr-2019;

Kos: Weekly from 11-May-2019;

Menorca: Weekly from 12-May-2019.

CEO Martin Gauss said: "As we continue to receive new aircraft, we can further develop our network and serve additional destinations as well as add more frequencies on the most popular existing routes". Mr Gauss added: "Ultimately, we aim to connect Riga and the Baltics with one stop to almost any destination in the world". [more - original PR]