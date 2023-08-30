Become a CAPA Member
30-Aug-2023 3:40 PM

airBaltic to launch 11 new services in summer 2024

airBaltic announced (29-Aug-2023) plans to launch 11 new services in summer 2024. CEO Martin Gauss stated: "This time, we have identified an opportunity to widen our network in Central and Southeastern Europe with connections to Baltic and Nordic countries". airBaltic plans to launch seven services from Latvia, two from Estonia, and two from Lithuania. airBaltic will also increase frequencies on routes including Riga-Rome, Riga-Tel Aviv and Riga-Prague. New Riga services will include the following:

  • Riga-Alicante: Twice weekly from 27-Feb-2024;
  • Riga-Tirana: Twice weekly from 02-May-2024;
  • Riga-Sofia: Three times weekly from 02-May-2024;
  • Riga-Ljubljana: Twice weekly from 02-May-2024;
  • Riga-Skopje: Twice weekly from 02-May-2024;
  • Riga-Chisinau: Twice weekly from 04-May-2024;
  • Riga-Pristina: Twice weekly from 04-May-2024. [more - original PR]

