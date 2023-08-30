airBaltic to launch 11 new services in summer 2024

airBaltic announced (29-Aug-2023) plans to launch 11 new services in summer 2024. CEO Martin Gauss stated: "This time, we have identified an opportunity to widen our network in Central and Southeastern Europe with connections to Baltic and Nordic countries". airBaltic plans to launch seven services from Latvia, two from Estonia, and two from Lithuania. airBaltic will also increase frequencies on routes including Riga-Rome, Riga-Tel Aviv and Riga-Prague. New Riga services will include the following: