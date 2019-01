airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss, in a video posted on the carrier's official Twitter account, stated (11-Jan-2019) the carrier's main target for 2019 is to continue "successful growth". Mr Gauss said: "We will be adding eight A220s this year to our fleet, having a total of 22 by the end of this year. We will again have significant growth on the passenger side. Similar to last year, we want to grow about 20%".