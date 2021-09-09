airBaltic targeting IPO in 2023 'at the earliest': CEO

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, confirmed (08-Sep-2021) the airline will pursue an IPO, which will provide a return to Latvia's Government for support provided to the airline. Mr Gauss said the IPO may take place in 2023 "at the earliest". He said airBaltic "will probably end up being a private company after the IPO" and "will be very well positioned". The Latvian Government provided EUR250 million for the airline in 2020, while another EUR90 million is awaiting approval by the European Commission. Mr Gauss commented: "We will go to the stock exchange and we will return it", adding: "The money is not a gift".