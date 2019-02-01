1-Feb-2019 7:58 AM
airBaltic sees growth in ancillary revenue in 2018, checked baggage the most popular product
airBaltic reported (31-Jan-2019) significant ancillary revenue growth in 2018, with the addition of checked baggage to the reservation being the most popular ancillary product among passengers. The carrier handled more than two million pieces of checked baggage. Advanced seat reservation was also among the most popular ancillary products and recorded the highest growth, generating a 26% year-on-year revenue increase. [more - original PR]