Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Jul-2018 9:37 AM

airBaltic reports busiest month in Jun-2018, pax up 14%

airBaltic reported (17-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:

  • Passengers: 424,822, +14% year-on-year;
  • Passenger load factor: 83%, stable;
  • Number of flights: 5134, +9%;
  • On time performance: 80.0%, -4.4ppts.

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said: "For the first time in the 23 year history of the airline we have carried over 400,000 passengers in a single month. While serving more passengers, we still maintain our high level of service, showing that our team is capable of further growth". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More