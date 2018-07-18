airBaltic reports busiest month in Jun-2018, pax up 14%

airBaltic reported (17-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:

Passengers: 424,822, +14% year-on-year;

Passenger load factor: 83%, stable;

Number of flights: 5134, +9%;

On time performance: 80.0%, -4.4ppts.

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said: "For the first time in the 23 year history of the airline we have carried over 400,000 passengers in a single month. While serving more passengers, we still maintain our high level of service, showing that our team is capable of further growth". [more - original PR]