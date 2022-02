airBaltic reported (07-Feb-2022) 320,000 passenger segments were booked using mobile devices in 2021. The share of mobile bookings increased from 23% before the pandemic to 28%. 10% of all mobile bookings were made using the airBaltic Club mobile app. The share of mobile visits to company's website increased from 51% in 2019 to 59% in 2021. [more - original PR]