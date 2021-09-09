airBaltic operating more routes but at lower capacity than 2019: CEO

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the airline is operating more routes than in 2019, but capacity remains significantly lower than 2019 levels. Mr Gauss noted the "unusual behaviour of passenger bookings", with few customers booking more than eight weeks in advance of travel. He also reported a higher percentage of business class bookings and higher yields than in 2019.