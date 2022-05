airBaltic, via its official Facebook account, announced (02-May-2022) the launch of its Tampere-Pirkkala Airport base. According to the carrier's official website, airBaltic will operate services from Tampere to Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Malaga, Munich, Oslo, Riga and Rhodes from 01-May-2022 and Amsterdam from 01-Jun-2022. The carrier will base one A220-300 at Tampere from May-2022.