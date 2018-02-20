airBaltic handles 800,000 passengers on CSeries aircraft

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Feb-2017) the carrier handled 800,000 passengers with the Bombardier CSeries aircraft. Mr Gauss said: "We are growing with this aircraft. We are opening new routes. We are taking longer sectors. We are flying Riga-Abu Dhabi, which is 6hr 15mins on the way back. We will be opening Almaty in Kazakhstan as a new long route. So the aircraft is enabling airBaltic to go well beyond what we did so far". [more - CAPA TV]