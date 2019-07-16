Become a CAPA Member
airBaltic expects 20% growth in 2019

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Jul-2019) the carrier reported record performance in 2018 and expects 20% growth in 2019. Mr Gauss noted growth is mainly driven by new aircraft deliveries, with growth expected to slow to 10% in 2020 to reflect the delivery stream. Mr Gauss added: "So we are not yet at the 20 million to 30 million passengers where 20% growth would be significant, for us it's also a big number but it's mainly driven by capacity which we add by adding new aircraft". [more - CAPA TV]

