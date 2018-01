airBaltic exceeded (16-Jan-2018) its passenger traffic record every month in 2H2017 and reported a record number of passengers in 2017. airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said: "2017 was an outstanding year for airBaltic. We launched 13 new destinations, introduced seven brand new Bombardier CS300 aircraft and became the most punctual airline globally". The carrier plans to add at least eight destinations in 2018. [more - original PR]