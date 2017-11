airBaltic exceeded (16-Nov-2017) total 2016 passenger traffic in the 10 months ended Oct-2017. airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said: "We are delighted to inform that already over three million passengers have travelled with us this year – it is more than during the whole year of 2016". The carrier handled 2.9 million passengers in 2016, up 10% year-on-year. [more - original PR]