airBaltic CEO: Strong track record on profitability for the sixth consecutive year

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss announced (02-Apr-2019) the carrier is showing a strong track record on profitability for the sixth consecutive year. Mr Gauss added: "airBaltic plays an important role in ensuring air connectivity to Latvia and the Baltics. According to a recent study by business strategy consultants Roland Berger, airBaltic contributed 2.5% to Latvia's GDP in 2018 and supported close to 30,000 jobs".