airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, reported (08-Sep-2021) "very high interest" from lessors in the sale and leaseback of the airline's A220-300 aircraft. Mr Gauss said: "The leasing community likes that aircraft very much at the moment", adding that airBaltic has a "very good relation" with the leasing community. airBaltic is expected to receive its 50th A220 in 2024.