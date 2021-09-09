9-Sep-2021 10:42 AM
airBaltic CEO: Recovery of transit traffic depends on eastern destinations and business travel
airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the recovery of the airline's transit traffic business "will depend on eastern destinations" and the return of business travel. Mr Gauss noted the airline will not have the same share of transfer traffic while it is not offering high frequency services, but transfer traffic should return as the coronavirus crisis subsides.