4-Jun-2019 2:37 PM

airBaltic CEO expects further A220 performance improvements

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss, speaking at the CAPA Airline CEOs in Seoul Summit, stated (04-Jun-2019) the Airbus A220 "is a game changer compared to other narrowbodies in the market because everything is new there". Mr Gauss pointed out the A220 is a "complete new development from scratch" while the 737 MAX and A320neo do not have totally new technology. airBaltic is pleased with the A220's performance and Mr Gauss expects further performance improvements as the engine matures.

