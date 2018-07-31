airBaltic CEO expecting double digit growth to continue under Destination 2025 business plan

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss commented (30-Jul-2018) on 1H2018 performance, stating: "For the last few years airBaltic has been showing very strong results, gradually growing the scale of our operations. This year we forecast the operational result higher than previous year". Mr Gauss however said "we have to keep in mind such macroeconomic factors as oil price or US dollar exchange rate that might influence the overall situation". Mr Gauss expects airBaltic will continue to deliver double digit growth under its new 'Destination 2025' business plan. "By adding more direct flights from all three Baltic capitals, airBaltic will remain the clear number one airline in the Baltic region", he concluded. [more - original PR]