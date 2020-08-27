airBaltic attributes revenue fall in 1H2020 to COVID-19, expects to be well placed for recovery

airBaltic attributed (26-Aug-2020) a fall in revenue in 1H2020 to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic. CEO Martin Gauss said the carrier commenced 2020 on a "solid track", however was forced to suspend air services for 62 days from Mar-2020 due to the crisis. Mr Gauss expects measures taken by the carrier, including the reduction of capacity and costs, adjustment of the Destination 2025 CLEAN business plan and the securing of financing from shareholders, will ensure airBaltic is in an excellent position to fully redeploy the A220-300 fleet as the market recovers. [more - original PR]