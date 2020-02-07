Become a CAPA Member
7-Feb-2020

airBaltic ancillary service demand up 35% in 2019

airBaltic recorded (06-Feb-2020) a 35% year-on-year increase in ancillary service demand in 2019. The most popular ancillaries were checked baggage, advanced seat reservation and preorder meals. Advanced seat reservations demonstrated the highest growth among ancillary services, generating a 62% revenue increase. SVP revenue management Eva Plakane said: "In 2019 we put an additional focus on further improving and marketing our ancillary products". [more - original PR]

