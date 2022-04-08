Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Apr-2022 10:29 AM

airBaltic 'adjusting' to airspace closure

airBaltic chairman of the board and CEO Martin Gauss, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) the carrier evaluated security risks at the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding it "went into crisis mode" when the airspace closed. Mr Gauss said all airlines are now looking at the situation, as the closure has had a "huge impact and businesses need to adjust". He stated airBaltic is losing revenue due to the conflict but has offset that by more summer operations to the west, adding: "We're adjusting but to be there at the border long term we'll have to live with higher costs and higher flight times". 

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More