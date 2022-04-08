airBaltic 'adjusting' to airspace closure

airBaltic chairman of the board and CEO Martin Gauss, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) the carrier evaluated security risks at the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding it "went into crisis mode" when the airspace closed. Mr Gauss said all airlines are now looking at the situation, as the closure has had a "huge impact and businesses need to adjust". He stated airBaltic is losing revenue due to the conflict but has offset that by more summer operations to the west, adding: "We're adjusting but to be there at the border long term we'll have to live with higher costs and higher flight times".