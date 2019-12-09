airBaltic achieves 37% market share in the Baltics

airBaltic achieved (06-Dec-2019) a 37% market share in the Baltics in 2019, with a 60% market share in Latvia and 21% share in Estonia. CEO Martin Gauss said: "We at airBaltic have had yet another year of intense work and successful growth. We have continued developing our services, modernising the fleet and widening the route network for better connectivity". CAPA chairman emeritus Peter Harbison said: "Its growth and return to profit, built on a strong market share in its home market of Latvia and the wider Baltic region, should certainly attract investor interest". [more - original PR]