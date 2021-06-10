AirAsia's Teleport to operate first 737-800F from 3Q2021
AirAsia announced (09-Jun-2021) its logistics venture Teleport will operate its first dedicated Boeing 737-800F and two converted A320 passenger aircraft for increased capacity. The 737-800F will commence operations from the Teleport hub in Bangkok across Asia from 3Q2021. The additional capacity will strengthen Teleport's network between China, India and Southeast Asia and offer improved connectivity to and from Teleport's long haul markets. The two A230s with seats removed will be based in Malaysia and Thailand and will operate to cities including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta and Yangon. Asia Digital Engineering performed the conversion of one A320 in Malaysia while Thai AirAsia converted the other in Thailand. Teleport COO Adrian Loretz stated the aircraft will help to handle a "current surge in demand for e-commerce and other cargo". [more - original PR]