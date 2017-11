AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes reported (29-Nov-2017) the airline's new website generated a 6% increase in air ticket take up in Nov-2017. The carrier is in the process of creating "payment gateways", comprising Wechat Pay, Payoo and Apple Pay. The airline also conducted a test of personalisation for predictive take up behaviour based on historical passenger data, which resulted in an increase in take up rates for meals and baggage. [more - original PR]