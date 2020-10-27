27-Oct-2020 11:27 AM
AirAsia Group pax declines 85% in 3Q2020
AirAsia Group reported (26-Oct-2020) the following traffic highlights for its Malaysian, Indonesian and Philippine consolidated AOCs in the three months ended Sep-2020:
- Passengers: 1.9 million, -85% year-on-year;
- Seat capacity: 2.9 million, -81%;
- Passenger load factor: 66%, -18pp;
- RPKs: -89%;
- ASKs: -86%;
- Number of flights: 15,667, -82%;
- Average stage length: 940km, -23%;
- Fleet size: 148, up by one aircraft. [more - original PR]