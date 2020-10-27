Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Oct-2020 11:27 AM

AirAsia Group pax declines 85% in 3Q2020

AirAsia Group reported (26-Oct-2020) the following traffic highlights for its Malaysian, Indonesian and Philippine consolidated AOCs in the three months ended Sep-2020:

  • Passengers: 1.9 million, -85% year-on-year;
  • Seat capacity: 2.9 million, -81%;
  • Passenger load factor: 66%, -18pp;
  • RPKs: -89%;
  • ASKs: -86%;
  • Number of flights: 15,667, -82%;
  • Average stage length: 940km, -23%;
  • Fleet size: 148, up by one aircraft. [more - original PR]

