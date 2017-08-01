AirAsia X's corporate travel programme 'doing OK'

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, said (01-Aug-2017) the carrier's new corporate travel programme has "been doing OK" and the airline is waiting to see how corporate customers will react. Mr Ismail said corporate travellers can deliver a lot in terms of yields but leisure travellers remain the airline's "bread and butter". Mr Ismail reported 85% average load factor for the airline's flat bed seats, especially in the Australia market.