12-Apr-2022 10:10 AM

AirAsia X, Vueling and STARLUX Airlines amend Airbus orders in Mar-2022

CAPA - Centre for Aviation reported (11-Apr-2022) the following changes to Airbus' order backlog in Mar-2022, as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database:

  • AirAsia X cancelled orders for 10 A321XLRs and 63 A330-900s as part of its restructuring process. The carrier has 20 A321XLRs and 15 A330-900s remaining on order;
  • Iberia ordered three A321neos. As part of this transaction, Vueling cancelled orders for three of the type;
  • SMBC Aviation Capital converted orders for two A320neos to A321neos. The lessor has 98 A320neos and 30 A321neos on order;
  • STARLUX Airlines converted eight A350-1000s to A350-900s. The carrier has outstanding orders for 17 A350-900s with all A350-1000s removed from its backlog;
  • An undisclosed customer ordered 13 A320neos and 41 A321neos;
  • An undisclosed customer ordered 46 A320neos;
  • An undisclosed corporate customer ordered one ACJ320neo.

