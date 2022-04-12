12-Apr-2022 10:10 AM
AirAsia X, Vueling and STARLUX Airlines amend Airbus orders in Mar-2022
CAPA - Centre for Aviation reported (11-Apr-2022) the following changes to Airbus' order backlog in Mar-2022, as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database:
- AirAsia X cancelled orders for 10 A321XLRs and 63 A330-900s as part of its restructuring process. The carrier has 20 A321XLRs and 15 A330-900s remaining on order;
- Iberia ordered three A321neos. As part of this transaction, Vueling cancelled orders for three of the type;
- SMBC Aviation Capital converted orders for two A320neos to A321neos. The lessor has 98 A320neos and 30 A321neos on order;
- STARLUX Airlines converted eight A350-1000s to A350-900s. The carrier has outstanding orders for 17 A350-900s with all A350-1000s removed from its backlog;
- An undisclosed customer ordered 13 A320neos and 41 A321neos;
- An undisclosed customer ordered 46 A320neos;
- An undisclosed corporate customer ordered one ACJ320neo.