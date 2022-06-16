AirAsia X to operate services to London, Dubai and Istanbul in 2022

AirAsia X announced (15-Jun-2022) plans to resume Kuala Lumpur-London service and launch services to Dubai and Istanbul in 2022. The carrier also operates from Kuala Lumpur to Delhi, Sydney, Seoul, Tokyo Haneda, Sapporo and Osaka. AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail stated: "As our services grow, we will continue to bring our fleet of aircraft out of hibernation and, we can look forward to gradually bringing our valued pilots and cabin crew who were on furlough back". He added the carrier is confident of returning to pre-COVID-19 capacity on some routes within the next 12 months. [more - original PR]