AirAsia X reports sharp operating profit decline in 1Q2017, outlook 'remain positive'

AirAsia X reported (23-May-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Revenue: MYR1181 million (USD265.4 million), +21.6% year-on-year; Ancillary: MYR208.9 million (USD46.9 million), +34.0%;

Costs: MYR1122 million (USD252.2 million), +27.6%; Fuel: MYR377.7 million (USD84.9 million), +55.4%; Aircraft operating lease: MYR242.9 million (USD54.6 million), +17.7%;

Operating profit: MYR60.3 million (USD13.6 million), -42.6%;

Net profit: MYR10.3 million (USD2.3 million), -94.2%;

Passengers: 1.4 million, +33%;

Passenger load factor: 84%, +2ppts;

Revenue per ASK: MYR 14.20 sen (USD 3.2 cents), -6.0%;

Cost per ASK: MYR 13.48 sen (USD 3.0 cents), -1.2%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: MYR 8.94 sen (USD 2.0 cents), -9.5%;

Average sector length: 5000km, +1%;

Total assets: MYR4313 million (USD969.5 million);

Deposits, cash and bank balances: MYR370.7 million (USD83.3 million);

Total liabilities: MYR3326 million (USD747.6 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at MYR1= USD0.224774

AirAsia X: "Based on the current forward booking trend, forward loads and average fares are trending better than the previous year. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, including but not limited to terrorist attacks, natural disasters, epidemics, economic downturn, fuel price hike and fluctuation in foreign currencies against the Malaysian Ringgit, the Company expects its prospects to remain positive". Source: Company statement, 23-May-2017.