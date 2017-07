AirAsia X reported (25-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for the three months ended Jun-2017:

Passengers: 1.4 million, +34% year-on-year;

Seats: 1.7 million, +26%;

Passenger load factor: 80%, +5ppts;

Passenger traffic (RPKs): +35%;

Capacity (ASKs): +26%;

Size of fleet at month end^: 30. [more - original PR]

^Number of aircraft including spares.