AirAsia X operating loss increases widens in 3Q2018

AirAsia X reported (21-Nov-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

Revenue: MYR1077 million (USD263.2 million), -4.2% year-on-year;

Operating costs: MYR1288 million (USD314.6 million), +8.3%; Fuel: MYR476.4 million (USD116.4 million), +35.4%; Aircraft operating lease; MYR223.4 million (USD54.6 million), -4.8%; Labour: MYR90.7 million (USD22.2 million), -18.7%;

Operating profit (loss): (MYR202.5 million) (USD49.5 million), +265%;

Net profit (loss): (MYR197.5 million) (USD48.2 million), +356%;

Passengers: 1.5 million, +0.8%;

Passenger load factor: 80%, +1ppt;

Average fare: MYR473 (USD116), -5%;

Ancillary revenue per passenger: MYR163 (USD40), -5%;

Revenue per ASK: MYR 12.25 sen (USD 3.0 cents), -1%;

Cost per ASK: MYR 14.62 sen (USD 3.6 cents), +12%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: MYR 9.21 sen (USD 2.3 cents), stable;

Average sector length: 3207km, -34%;

Total assets: MYR4468 million (USD1092 million); Deposits, cash and bank balances: MYR265.6 million (USD64.9 million);

Total liabilities: MYR3694 million (USD902.4 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = MYR4.0931