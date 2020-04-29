29-Apr-2020 8:50 AM
AirAsia X Malaysia executes capacity management for almost 90% of network in Mar-2020
AirAsia X Malaysia implemented (28-Apr-2020) capacity management to reduce frequency to China as travel restrictions tightened and demand softened in Feb-2020. Capacity management was executed in almost 90% of the carrier's network in Mar-2020, including Australia, Japan, South Korea and India. AirAsia X hibernated its entire fleet and suspended all scheduled operations for two months from 28-Mar-2020 in response to COVID-19. [more - original PR]