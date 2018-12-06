6-Dec-2018 8:11 AM
AirAsia X launches Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne Avalon service
AirAsia X commenced (05-Dec-2018) twice weekly Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne Avalon service with A330-300 equipment configured with 12 'Premium Flatbed' and 365 economy class seats. The service marks the airport's first international operation. Airfares start at AUD199 (USD144.70) each way under an introductory 'welcome to Melbourne Avalon sale' for travel out to May-2019. As previously reported by CAPA, AirAsia X transferred Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne service from Melbourne Tullamarine Airport to Avalon Airport, estimating it will handle around 500,000 international passengers at Avalon Airport in the first 12 months of operation. [more - original PR]