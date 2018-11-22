AirAsia X Group anticipates record forward bookings for 4Q2018 and 2019

AirAsia X Group CEO Nadda Buranasiri reported (21-Nov-2018) forward bookings for 4Q2018 and 2019 "are ahead of last year's records". He commented: "The demand to fly is soaring". The carrier also expects to reduce non fuel operating costs in the coming quarters. The airline is in advanced negotiations with lessors for lower aircraft lease rates and with other partners to reduce ground handling rates at foreign stations. [more - original PR]