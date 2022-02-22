AirAsia X expecting seven fully operational aircraft by end of 1Q2022

AirAsia X (AAX) CEO Benyamin Ismail stated (21-Feb-2022) the carrier expects to have seven aircraft fully operational by the end of 1Q2022, with its fleet of 11 A330s to all be in service by the end of Oct-2022. Mr Ismail added discussions are also being held for AAX to lease "at least" another four aircraft in preparation for a full resumption of passenger services when borders open, with a targeted fleet strength of around 15 A330s. [more - original PR]