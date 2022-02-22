Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Feb-2022 11:38 AM

AirAsia X expecting seven fully operational aircraft by end of 1Q2022

AirAsia X (AAX) CEO Benyamin Ismail stated (21-Feb-2022) the carrier expects to have seven aircraft fully operational by the end of 1Q2022, with its fleet of 11 A330s to all be in service by the end of Oct-2022. Mr Ismail added discussions are also being held for AAX to lease "at least" another four aircraft in preparation for a full resumption of passenger services when borders open, with a targeted fleet strength of around 15 A330s. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More