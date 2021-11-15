AirAsia X creditors vote in favour of scheme of arrangement

AirAsia X (AAX) announced (14-Nov-2021) creditors in all three classes voted to support the carrier's scheme of arrangement. 99% of creditors voted in favour of the scheme, which will now be presented for court sanction in the coming weeks. Once approved, the carrier will commence its recapitalisation, which was approved by shareholders in Jun-2021. Completion is expected in 1Q2022, after which AAX will be "well poised to compete very effectively in the markets where it will operate". The carrier added that through an aggressive process of cost containment and seeking alternative sources of revenue, its cash burn in the 10 months ended Oct-2021 was MYR34 million (USD8.2 million), a monthly cash burn of MYR3.4 million (USD818,094). AAX currently operates four A330s for its regional cargo services with a further two to be operational by the end of 2022. [more - original PR]