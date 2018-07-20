AirAsia X confirms and expands A330neo orders to 100 aircraft
AirAsia X placed (19-Jul-2018) an order for an additional 34 A330-900neo aircraft and reconfirmed an existing order for 66 A330-900neos. The agreement reaffirms AirAsia X as the largest airline customer for the A330neo. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in 4Q2019. AirAsia X will be the first airline in Asia to operate the A330neo and will operate the aircraft from bases in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. AirAsia X Group CEO Kamarudin Meranun said the carrier is confident the A330neo "will allow us to expand our low fares offering beyond Asia Pacific to the rest of the world". AirAsia Group CEO and AirAsia X co-group CEO Tony Fernandes said the agreement follows "what is probably one of the most thorough aircraft evaluations the industry has ever seen". Mr Fernandes said the A330neo "is clearly the right aircraft for us to expand efficiently". AirAsia X and Airbus noted the A330neo offers the range capability to operate nonstop between Southeast Asia and Europe, including from Kuala Lumpur to London. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]