AirAsia X CEO: We did 'well' to maintain 'manpower' following COVID-19 pandemic

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, said (02-Nov-2023) he believes the carrier has "done well at maintaining" its "pilots and crew" following the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Ismail said the carrier "wanted to moderate" its manpower during the COVID-19 pandemic, making efforts to re-hire staff when travel demand and commercial operations returned, adding: "When we started re-hiring, 85% of the people we let go decided to join back with us".