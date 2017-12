AirAsia X appointed (19-Dec-2017) Wong Mee Yen as CFO, succeeding Cheok Huei Shian from 01-Jan-2018. Ms Yen will report directly to CEO Benyamin Ismail and will be responsible for corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and investor relations. Ms Yen served as AirAsia group financial controller from 2004 to 2007. [more - original PR]